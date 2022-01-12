Find A Fugitive: Man wanted for Planet Fitness gym fight

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive,’ a suspect wanted for savagely beating a man inside a Charlotte gym.

This happened at the Planet Fitness on Freedom Drive around noon December 24, Christmas Eve. Two men started arguing over gym equipment. As the man in the white summons an employee, the man in the dark clothing ignites, picks up a dumbbell and whacks the victim in the head, sending him tumbling to the ground, then pummels him on the ground repeatedly while the victim is out cold.

“He’s in stable condition but he did suffer some severe damage to his eye and his face and head. We’re hoping somebody recognizes him from the video and gives us a call,” said Det. Rick Smith from CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and aggravated assault. If you know who this suspect is, call CMPD Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600. You can remain anonymous and there is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.