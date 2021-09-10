FIND A FUGITIVE: Man accused of robbing two Charlotte convenience stores, saying ‘I’m sorry’

FOX 46 needs your help finding a man police said robbed Charlotte two convenience stores at gunpoint, apologizing as he did to one of the clerks.

Surveillance video from a store shared by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department captured the suspect enter the building, look around a bit, and act like he was buying some gift cards at the counter before he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

At one point, police said the clean-cut, shaded suspect even apologized to the clerk. “I’m sorry,” could be heard on the surveillance video.

“As soon as he robbed one, he went directly to the other convenience store across the street and continued to rob the other,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with Charlotte Crime Stoppers. “Someone should be able to identify the suspect.”

Anyone with information or who may know the suspect is asked to call the Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app. There is a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest and you can remain anonymous.