Find a Fugitive: Jewelry thief linked to 5 robberies at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’, a bold jewelry thief CMPD says is linked to 5 robberies at SouthPark Mall.

The suspect is seen walking in front of Finks Jewelers casing the store before he comes back to commit his crime.

The man in the grey Nike sweatshirt and hat talks up the clerk posing as a prospective customer. He asks to see some Cuban link gold chains, then once in hand, he bolts for the door, stealing the jewelry.

Then a suspect in black shorts and a black shirt is seen checking out the jewelry at Macy’s counter.

He asks the clerk to see Cuban link gold chains.

He acts as if he’s a serious buyer — but nope — he seizes his opportunity and bolts for the exit.

CMPD believes the suspect in both of these heists is the same guy because he targets Cuban link gold chains. They believe he’s linked to three other robberies at the mall.

The total value stolen — about $18 thousand.

The SouthPark mall has been a hotspot for high-end crime recently. The Gucci store was robbed of $16 thousand worth of purses.

CMPD identified the suspect as Daquann Hammonds. Warrants are out of his arrest but he has not been caught.

If you know where Daquann Hammonds is or have any info on who the gold chain thief is call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.