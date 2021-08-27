FIND A FUGITIVE: Arcade armed robbery suspect wanted by Charlotte police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 needs your help to find an armed robbery suspect caught on camera at a local arcade.

Exclusive video obtained by FOX 46 CHARLOTTE shows a suspect enter the Galaxy One Arcade on North Tryon Street around 5 a.m. on August 7.

The suspect is seen shoving a gun in the clerk’s face and ordering every one of the customers to get down in what police call, “a takeover robbery.”

The suspect goes back to the clerk with the gun pointed in the back of his head, orders him into the office where he demands the money be put in the black sack, and at one point sticks the gun again directly into the scared clerk’s face.

“The suspect has a baby face but he’s a very dangerous individual this suspect was able to take a firearm of a security guard inside the business — we believe him to be armed and dangerous so we want people to take caution,” said Det. Adrian Johnson from Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

If you know who he is, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers 704.334.1600, or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.