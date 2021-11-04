Fights, guns, and allegations of sex assault at CMS schools have parents worried

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Hopewell High School parent says she plans to go to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board meeting Tuesday and call for CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston to step down after fights, guns, and allegations of sexual assaults at CMS schools.

CMS says 15 guns have been found at CMS schools so far this school year, including the two loaded weapons that Huntersville Police say two different students brought to Hopewell High School Wednesday.

One mom says security needs to change and so does CMS leadership. Parents were terrified seeing a loaded gun spill onto the floor during a fight at Hopewell High School Wednesday.

“It’s like I told my daughter, ‘We don’t know when you’re going to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Melanie Holland, a parent at Hopewell High School.

Holland moved so that her kids could attend Hopewell, but she’s horrified by the fights and weapons inside the hallways.

“CMS needs to step up, put action behind their words and their words aren’t even saying much, it all again points back to somebody else’s issue,” said Holland.

Five students, including four boys and one girl, ranging from 15 to 17-years-old, were charged with having a gun at school.

FOX 46 showed you video of the moment that a loaded gun went flying onto the floor in the hallway of the school Wednesday. Investigators say that the gun was picked up by a student and later found on a school bus, and another loaded gun was also discovered.

Investigators say earlier in the day a group of students tried to jump a student and steal something from them, and that led to retaliation and the fight breaking out in the hallway.

“That’s not something you should be seeing in schools, and our kids should not be scared to go to school, so what we would say is if any of the kids saw anything, tell their parents so they can report it to us,” said Odette Saglimbeni with the Huntersville Police Department.

CMS said no one, including Superintendent Earnest Winston, was available to speak with FOX 46 Thursday. Holland says the superintendent needs to step down

“It is a leadership problem, Winston might be a fantastic guy, it’s irrelevant because he’s not doing his job,” said Holland.

Holland says she plans to go to the CMS Board meeting Tuesday and call for Winston to resign.

FOX 46 reached out to the school board chair, and we did not hear anything from her Thursday. CMS said no one was available from the district to speak Thursday.