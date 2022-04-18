LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over $61,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine was seized during a search of the home of a Lenoir man last Thursday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators executed a search warrant on April 14 at the home of 64-year-old Don Everett Cox.

Around 60 grams of fentanyl, 300 grams of methamphetamine and $461 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Cox was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to distribute narcotics.

“There is zero tolerance for a drug dealer,” said Sheriff Alan Jones. “If you’re doing to distribute this poison in our neighborhoods, then be prepared to face the consequences.”

Cox was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.