FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon who was out on bond for various charges — including robbery with a deadly weapon — took off his electronic monitor and is on the run, Fayetteville police said Sunday night.

Bryan Mcdonald, 33, took off his electronic monitoring device around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

At the time, he was in the area of Goose Pond Road in Red Springs, the news release said.

Mcdonald was out on bond for charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

A photo was released of Mcdonald who is 5-feet-7 and weighs about 155 pounds, police said.

Officials said anyone who knows the location of Mcdonald should contact 911 immediately, Officer J. Rivera at (910) 705-5955, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).