Feds arrest man accused of defrauding SC victim out of more than $1 million

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – Federal agents have arrested a man accused of defrauding a Greenville man out of more than $1,000,000.

Not only has Clyde Murchison, III faced charges before, but those crimes have been investigated by the federal government. Now his alleged activity in the Upstate is being investigated.

The Greenville Police Department told 7News it had investigated him for a breach of trust case. A spokesperson tells me this case was in reference to a potential scam of a large sum of money greater than $10,000.

Federal documents shed more light on the recent arrest of Clyde Murchison, III. Special agents with the Secret Service are working with the Greenville Police Department on the case.

An affidavit filed Thursday accused Murchison of fraudulently obtaining money or property using the U.S Postal Service. The affidavit said Murchison told the victim they could purchase Morgan silver dollars and melt them to sell the silver.

Documents said the victim invested $1,075,000 into the alleged scheme.

Greenville Police White Collar investigators turned the case over the to Secret Service. The affidavit also lists a series of forged emails Murchison allegedly sent to forward the scheme.

And it’s not the first time he’s been accused of theft.

Federal court records from 2003 show Murchison was facing three federal charges in relation to transportation of stolen vehicles. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison, probation, and forced to pay restitution.

A background check shows Murchison does not have any previous arrest record in the state of South Carolina.

Many of the court proceedings are sealed, but a bond hearing has been scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.

Murchison has been appointed a public defender.