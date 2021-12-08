FBI warns of increase in scam puppy sales around the holidays

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — FBI Charlotte is warning about an ongoing scam, heightened during the holiday season. It has to do with buying puppies.

The agency says, “fraudsters use social media or other sites to offer puppies for sale and take money, but never deliver the animal.”

It’s a problem several local dog rescuers have seen happen firsthand.

“Just this week, I had a lovely lady fly in from California. She had found a Beagle puppy online on a site in Charlotte,” said Colleen Sowers of Peanut’s Place Small Dog Rescue.

Sowers says when the woman arrived in Charlotte from LA, the so-called breeder wouldn’t show her any more pictures of the puppy. She says that “breeder” just kept asking for more money.

“She was heartbroken,” said Sowers.

Amy Merrill of South Charlotte Dog Rescue has seen it happen too.

“Actually, one of our adopters, the exact same thing happened to them,” she said. “They had gone and purchased a dog online and paid sight unseen, without seeing the dog or anything. The dog never showed up.”

The experts say the key to avoiding scams like these are simple. For starters, using common sense can go a long way.

“It’s always a scam. Anybody that asks you for money upfront before you’ve even seen the dog, have video of the dog, [or you’ve] been shown stock profile pictures, those are usually fake,” said Sowers.

Plus, Sowers says reputable breeders will have a website with reviews and references. Reputable breeders will also always allow you to see the dog and the dog’s parents before requiring you to make a deposit.

But both rescuers say an even more sure-fire way to ensure you don’t get scammed is to go through a local shelter or rescue group. Ones that list their animals through PetFinder.com are thoroughly vetted with interviews and veterinary references.

“We do like people to adopt, don’t shop,” said Merrill.