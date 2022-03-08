CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering cash rewards for any tips that could help agents intercept drug trafficking shipments in the Charlotte area.

This offer comes as multiple interstates run directly through the Queen City — appealing traffickers that deliver their product and transfer the cash proceeds across the East Coast.

If you are interested in an interview for the program, two-hour windows are available Wednesday, March 9 from 1-3 p.m.

To book a session, email Shelley Lynch at slynch@fbi.gov.