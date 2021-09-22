FBI noticing new trend in romance scams

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Many know how to protect our online profiles, but add love to the mix and sometimes the rules go out the window.

“Gaining your trust, making you believe you are in a relationship with them,” said Shelley Lynch, public information officer with the FBI.

The FBI is alerting people to an increase and new trend in online romance scams. The new scam works like this, after gaining that trust the scammer says they have knowledge about cryptocurrency and promises big profits. So, they ask for a small investment, and the investor gets a modest return.

“That really prompts people to believe this is true,” added Lynch. “This is legitimate, this is real. And then they encourage you to invest even more money. What’s happening we are seeing people invest lager, and lager amounts of money.”

The bigger payday never happens, and the scammer ends up ghosting the other party.

From January 1 to July 31, there have been over 1,800 complaints according to the FBI, for a total of $133,400,000 stolen from people. 34 of those cases are in North Carolina and one victim claims she lost over a million dollars. That case is still under investigation.

There are things you can do to protect yourself. The main thing, according to investigators, is to never send money, trade, or invest per the advice of someone you have solely met online.

“If you immediately kind of send that money, especially if it is in cryptocurrency, or gift cards, or wire transfers, it’s very difficult to get it back,” says Lynch.

Other things to protect yourself include not giving out your banking information, and if an online investment or trading site is offering unbelievable profits, it’s probably unbelievable.