FBI joins hunt for man wanted in NoDa, Greensboro murders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The FBI has joined the search for Malek Moore, an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for the murders of a woman at an art studio in NoDa and a man in Greensboro, the agency said Wednesday.

Police said Moore, 29, punched a woman in the face with a closed fist on the greenway in the 2100 block of North Davidson Street around 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, before reportedly killing Gabryelle Allnutt, 29, the same day around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 22nd Street.

CMPD said Allnutt was an artist who recently traveled to Charlotte seeking shelter from Hurricane Ida.

Authorities said Moore later broke into The Exchange at 36th street early Monday morning and stole property from inside.

Greensboro Police have identified the man as the prime suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, a Nashville, Tennessee man found dead last Friday.

Moore is wanted for first-degree murder in the deaths of both Allnutt and Mbimba.

According to the FBI, Moore may be in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, or surrounding states. Agents believe he may be traveling by public transportation or railways.

Courtesy: FBI

Moore was last seen wearing a black top with gray pants and a du-rag, according to the FBI. He no longer has the black jacket. He has a scar on his hand, a tattoo of three circles on his shoulder, teardrops on his left and right cheek, and a left ear piercing.

He’s 6’1″ and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the FBI. Moore is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.