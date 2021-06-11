Father brings infant to drug deal that occurred 1,000 ft from Union County school, deputies say

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A father is accused of bringing his infant child along on a drug deal that occurred within 1,000 feet of a Union County school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said two men were seen buying and selling heroin in the Sun Valley area of Union County Thursday afternoon.

26-year-old Austin Lee Page allegedly brought his infant child along for the ride, deputies say.

Officials said the other man, 30-year-old Joshua Wendell Oxendine, is a convicted felon and brought a handgun along to the deal.

Both men were arrested.

Deputies said Page faces several drug charges as well as a charge of misdemeanor child abuse. DSS was notified after his arrest and the child was brought to its mother.

Oxendine faces a number of felony charges associated with the sale and delivery of heroin as well as possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.