Father and 2 sons killed; pregnant woman hurt in SC shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A father and his two adult sons were killed and a pregnant woman seriously injured in a shooting during a burglary at a South Carolina home, authorities said.

Eugene Martin broke into a Sumter home around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, shooting four people, Sumter Police said in a statement.

Raymond Davis, 61, and his sons, 36-year-old Randy Davis and 32-year-old Marcus Davis, were dead before they could be taken to the hospital, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was taken to the hospital and her baby was delivered by emergency cesarean section, police said.

The infant is in critical condition, while the woman is recovering, police said.

Two other people inside the home were not hurt, police said.

Investigators said they would release more details about what led to the break in and shooting later.

Martin, 27, is charged with three counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and other charges. He was arrested Sunday morning and remained in jail. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood of small homes on Marilyn Avenue, near U.S. Highway 378 north of downtown Sumter.

Sumter is about 40 miles east of Columbia.

