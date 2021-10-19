Family relives tragedy after learning suspect in Gastonia murder case strikes again

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A woman named Marsheida Dorsey was murdered back in 2007. Her killer spent 12 years in prison.

His name is Charles Combs.

Combs faced a second degree murder charge for Marsheida’s death. Now, Combs is facing another murder charge.

Police arrested him in connection to the death of LaPorscha Baldwin. Baldwin was reported missing October 10 and was found dead in South Carolina on October 14.

Combs was arrested in Myrtle Beach, but he’s now in the Mecklenburg County Jail. Dorsey’s family says they are heartbroken knowing Combs is involved in another murder case.

“Everybody just broke down just crying remorseful for the family and go through the same thing that my family had to endure at that time. The memories are probably the worst,” said Dr. Purposed Carn.

Dr. Carn is Marsheida’s stepmother and she is also a survivor of domestic violence. She says she works every day to keep her stepdaughter’s legacy alive.

She met Marsheida’s dad after she’d been killed.

“My history is I was a domestic violence survivor of 13 years so that clicked and when he would talk about how Marsheida passed away. I do know she had sickle cell, very low self esteem and ended up meeting Charles. She was trying to get away. He was very abusive, I don’t know if it was physical at the time. There was a lot of verbal abuse, so her father advised her to leave,” said Dr. Carn.

Dr. Carn says she wants victims of domestic abuse to know there are ways to leave. She says it starts with having a plan and getting others involved. She says abusers may try to harm you if they find out you’re trying to escape.

“When you’re inside of that situation you want to get out, but the first thing you need to have is a safety plan. Don’t just immediately try to escape,” she said.

If you are in a domestic relationship and need help, contact D’Vine Destiny Ministry and Crisis Center.