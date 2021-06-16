Family of NC suspect accused of killing mother and grandmother release statement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of two women who were killed has released a statement via their church pastor.

On Monday, Winston-Salem police responded to shots being fired at the District 1 Winston-Salem Police Department. The suspect was pursed to Hanes Park, where he was shot and apprehended. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Upon investigation after the shooting, police discovered the suspect’s mother, Kimberly Scott, deceased in her home. They also found his grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher, deceased in her home, where Will Scott had been living for around a year, according to the neighbors.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The statement from the Scott family reads in part:

Words cannot convey the heartache and shock we feel at all that has taken place. Our pain is compounded by the circumstances surrounding our loss. While we may never know all the reasons why this has happened, we can say that we know, now more than ever, the agony and heartbreak that failing mental health can bring to a family.

They go on to say that they covet the prayers of the community and are grateful to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Wake Forest Baptist Chaplaincy, and the Winston-Salem PD.

William Scott has been charged with attempted murder.