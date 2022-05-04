ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Explosives and an “active drug lab” were found inside a home in Albemarle Tuesday after police responded to an armed man threatening violence, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Holbrook Court after receiving a report that a man was threatening violence.

When they arrived, police said they found a man on the porch of the home with a gun. Officers were able to successfully negotiate his surrender.

The Albemarle Police Bomb Squad was called to the home after police found items “consistent with explosives.” The suspicious items were removed and destroyed.

The investigation also led to the discovery of an active drug lab inside the home, prompting a response from the Charlotte Fire Department Hazmat team.

Police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted detectives in executing a search warrant of the home.

Charges against the suspect are still pending, authorities said.