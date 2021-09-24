Expert talks what goes into investigation into missing Pageland woman

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Deidre Reid is missing, and she has been for the last 21 days.

Former Director of Case Management and Communications for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS) Todd Matthews says there’s several factors involving a missing persons case.

“With a missing person, you really don’t know. You don’t know if its going to be a homicide, endangered missing, a drug situation, a mental illness situation,” Matthews said.

Reid’s family says she was headed from Pageland to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte. That was the last day her family heard from her.

“Everybody always says, ‘Well my loved one would never do that,’ then we’re surprised to say ‘yes, they would.’ That’s where law enforcement comes in, and they look at the history of that person recently and they’re trained to ask those questions like, were they in a bad state of mind?” Matthews said.

Pageland Police released a picture of a 2004 Gray Chevrolet Tahoe with the SC tag FXU718.

“You put it out for that reason, you want people that might have seen something… People can be a witness and not even know it. So you’re not just asking the general public, ‘hey, take a wild guess at this,'” Matthews said.

Police listed Emanuel Bedford as a person of interest in this case. They believe he may be in Georgia. Matthews says this is key.

“Usually if law enforcement names a person of interest, there’s some strong evidence to support that because its hard to point that finger, and if they’re pointing that finger there’s a reason that they need for the public to know that.”

Reid was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, and white Nike Air Force Ones.

If you remember anything, please call the Pageland Police.