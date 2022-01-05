Exclusive: Mecklenburg County Jail officer says action should’ve been taken long before failed inspection

"You don't know if you're going to get assaulted or stabbed." Meck County Detention Officer concerned about safety at the jail

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A day after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a report detailing staffing shortages and an increase in injuries at the Mecklenburg County Jail, a Mecklenburg County Detention Officer spoke exclusively to FOX 46 about his concerns working at the facility.

“You come to work, first of all, you don’t know if you’re going to get assaulted or stabbed,” he said.

The employee, afraid of repercussions that could come with doing an on-camera interview, asked FOX 46 to conceal his identity.

“Something like this was unheard of before,” he said, “I would never dream of being here right now.”

He’s concerned for his safety and that of his colleagues inside the Mecklenburg County Jail.

“The movement of the 400 residents that they’re talking about should have been done a long time ago,” he said. “Something should have been done a long time ago, but again it was business as usual until they got caught.”

Just before Christmas, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services conducted a jail inspection and found staffing shortages pose an imminent threat to the safety of both the inmates and staff. It also found an increase in injuries and requested an immediate decrease in inmates at the jail.

“A lot of the assaults now are much more violent than what they were previously,” the detention officer told FOX 46.

MCSO Officer Injuries from Assaults

YEAR TOTAL 2019 6 2020 11 2021 32 Credit: MCSO

MCSO Assaults on Officers

YEAR TOTAL 2019 21 2020 44 2021 82 Credit: MCSO

*These are Calendar Year (CY) totals NOT Fiscal Year (FY)

2019 saw a total of 21 assaults on detention officers, in 2020 there were 44 and in 2021 there were 82 assaults on detention officers.

The man who spoke to FOX 46 is one of them.

“They know assaults were going on. They knew the assaults were increasing, yet nothing was done to protect staff,” he said. “I believe gangs in the facility now are a lot more prevalent than what they were. They run the housing units; they manage the phones. They pretty much run the building.”

At last check, there were 116 weapons found last year at the Mecklenburg County Jail, a more than 300 percent increase from the year before. This employee says officers are overwhelmed.

Month by month Breakdown of weapons recovered:

Through December 31, 2021

2019 2020 2021 January 0 1 4 February 0 2 4 March 0 3 8 April 2 2 8 May 2 2 15 June 0 1 6 July 5 0 8 August 7 1 13 September 2 7 14 October 3 8 28 November 3 7 28 December 3 2 19 Total: 27 36 155 Credit: MCSO

“The Sheriff’s into de-escalation tactics,” he said. “De-escalation tactics are great. They work, but they don’t work when you’re outnumbered 1-50 in a housing unit.”

He says officers are retiring and quitting at a rapid pace.

“I work with a lot of great people. They’re tired. They’re broken. They’re frustrated and they’re scared. They need help,” he said.

January 5, 2022 Snapshot: Detention Officer/deputies: 264 Training Officer: 10 Sergeant: 36 Captain: 11 Major: 1



While the man can’t pinpoint the reason officers are leaving, he says COVID isn’t to blame.

“I don’t see any way that this gets anywhere back to normal,” he said.

Sheriff Gary McFadden did not agree to an on-camera interview in response to his employee’s claims but instead provided a statement.

“As expressed in MCSO’s response to the NCDHHS findings, there is a critical staffing shortage at Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central (MCDCC); one the agency has not experienced prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We have initiated efforts to reduce the population and are in constant discussions with multiple agencies to maintain the safety and security of the facility. The safety and well-being of all MCSO staff is of utmost importance to me.

I understand and appreciate the concerns expressed by staff which is why I have an open-door policy to encourage staff to come to me directly; something they weren’t accustomed to in the past. I have expressed repeatedly the strain the pandemic has put on staff as well as residents housed at MCDCC. Staff members are battling the virus themselves, losing loved ones and working mandatory overtime.

Many residents have not spoken to their family members in more than a year or face delayed court appearances due to case backlogs. While there are several factors that can create tension, assaults are not and will not be tolerated. Since April 2021, I have been aggressively addressing assaults and working to protect staff through new initiatives and directives given to detention supervisors. Any assault that does occur is immediately and thoroughly investigated and if necessary, charges are filed. I remain committed to leading this agency and supporting the brave men and women of MCSO.“