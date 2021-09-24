Ex high school assistant coach arrested in NC; charged with indecent liberties with a student

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Northern Guilford high school assistant football coach has been arrested.

Connor Jordan Earp, 25, was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of sixteen. According to court documents, the victim is a student.

He is no longer employed with Guilford County Schools.

Dr. Sharon Contreras released this statement regarding the situation:

We are saddened by the recent allegations regarding the unconscionable actions of the former GCS staff member. The emotional and physical well-being of our students is our top priority and we will not tolerate any behavior that puts that in jeopardy. We are fully cooperating with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department while launching our own internal investigation into this matter. The employee immediately resigned following the accusation. Counseling services are available to the student and we thank students, parents and employees who took action in this case and encourage others to do the same.

His next court hearing is scheduled for late October.

We will have more information on-air and online as this situation develops.