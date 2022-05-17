HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of escaping from a North Carolina prison late Monday night was captured near Lake Lure Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Tyrell K. Dickey was discovered missing from the Orange County Correctional Center in Hillsborough just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators are working to determine how he escaped.

NCDPS said Dickey was caught around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in Rutherford County. He will be taken to a higher custody facility and charged with felony escape, officials said.

Dickey was admitted to prison on November 4, 2020, after he was sentenced to seven years in prison for felony breaking and entering.

Dickey was scheduled to be released on September 5, 2024.