LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department announced the missing 9-month-old, Alijah Nelson, has been located and is safe.

Authorities tell Queen City News the suspect, Derrick Lamont Nelson, is not in custody and is still considered armed and dangerous.

“However, there is no threat to the public at this time,” Lancaster PD said.

– – – – – – – – – –

11:58 AM: Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-month-old child who they said was taken at gunpoint by his non-custodial parent.

Authorities said at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, Derrick Lamont Nelson, 38, entered 9-month-old Alijah Nelson’s home without permission, armed with a pistol.

Police said Nelson pointed the firearm at the child’s mother while attempting to take another sibling. He was unsuccessful at taking that specific child, they said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Nelson then entered another room inside the home, assaulted a juvenile inside that room, and forcefully took 9-month-old Alijah Nelson before fleeing from the scene in a grey Lincoln sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims, authorities said.

Nelson is considered armed and dangerous and is currently wanted on unrelated charges.

Nelson is described as 6’2” tall, around 190 pounds, with brown eyes, and black dreads down to the middle of his back. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket with jeans.

Alijah was last seen wearing a blue onesie with a pattern on it. Alijah is considered missing and endangered, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Lancaster Police at 803-283-2489.