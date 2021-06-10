Endangered 18-year-old found safe, kidnapping suspect arrested, police say

by: Mike Andrews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 18-year-old Jada Lanise Latimer has been found safe and the man accused of kidnapping her has been arrested, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers were called Wednesday to a domestic disturbance call around 11:19 a.m.

The incident involved an altercation with 22-year-old Christopher Bailey, police said. The two reportedly knew each other.

CMPD said Bailey was found and arrested by VCAT detectives. He faces charges for first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

Officials confirmed Latimer was also recovered and is safe.

