STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized various drugs, five guns and a bulletproof vest during a search of a home in Iredell County last Thursday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said ICSO investigators received information that 25-year-old Melia Luckey and 32-year-old Devon Jacquet were actively selling drugs from a home on Gay Street in Statesville.

Undercover investigators conducted surveillance operations to verify the information and purchased drugs from the two suspects at the home.

Deputies executed a search warrant on April 28 and reportedly found 20.2 grams of ecstasy, 14.9 grams of “Crack” cocaine, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 104 grams of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said four rifles, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and an amount of cash “indicative of narcotics distribution.”

Luckey and Jacquet were arrested on scene.

Devon Jacquet, Melia Luckey (ICSO)

Luckey was charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine and was served with three outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear. She was issued a $4,700 secured bond.

Jacquet was charged with, two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Two Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.