Duke doctor among 2 arrested after fight at PNC Arena leaves Raleigh officer needing 10+ stitches

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frank Sutton and Kenneth Beckham (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

February 20 2022 02:30 pm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight after an Imagine Dragons concert Thursday in Raleigh left a police officer needing at least 10 stitches and two men — one of whom is a Duke University doctor — behind bars, records showed.

According to a warrant, Frank Sutton Jr., 51, and Kenneth Beckham, 52, both of Raleigh, were refusing to leave the arena Thursday night.

Raleigh police officers intervened after the two refused instructions from PNC Arena event staff to leave. Sutton’s arrest warrant said that he assaulted a sergeant, who ended up needing 10-15 stitches.

Beckham pushed the sergeant who was trying to arrest Sutton, a warrant said.

Duke University confirmed that Sutton, an anesthesiologist, was still employed as of Friday.

Sutton was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer causing serious injury, resisting a public officer, and second-degree trespassing. Beckham was charged with assaulting a government official, resisting a public officer, and second-degree trespassing.

Per their release conditions, neither is allowed to go back to PNC Arena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories