Drug network supplier from North Carolina sentenced to 30 years in prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man identified as a supplier of a drug network in western North Carolina has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to a federal prosecutor.

William T. Stetzer, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Matthew Wondra, 34, of Murphy, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

Court documents and statements from a sentencing hearing show law enforcement became aware in September 2018 that Wondra was operating as a supplier in Cherokee and Graham counties and elsewhere.

Court records show Wondra frequently traveled to Georgia to buy methamphetamine and heroin, then distributed it to dealers in western North Carolina. On one occasion, officials said, Wondra put a gun to the head of a person he accused of stealing drug money from him and threatened to kill them.

Documents show that between September 2018 and August 2019, Wondra bought and distributed more than 19 kilograms (41.9 pounds) of methamphetamine and over 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of heroin.

In October 2020, Wondra pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. At Thursday’s hearing, he was also sentenced for a variety of additional charges.