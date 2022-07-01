MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a motorcyclist.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, along S. Trade Street in Matthews.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling south on S. Trade Street and as he entered the intersection of McDowell Street he was struck by a Honda Pilot that was turning onto S. Trade Street from E. McDowell.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2009 – 2015 Honda Pilot, champagne in color, with damage to the right rear area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Matthews POlice at 704-841-6755.