Driver remains on run after high-speed chase from Charlotte to Chester County, passenger charged

Gage Plourde and Hope Smith (courtesy of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who was a passenger in a stolen car was arrested Monday and the driver remained on the run after the pair led authorities on a high-speed chase from Charlotte to Chester County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they joined a high-speed pursuit out of Charlotte of a stolen vehicle from Virginia.

The chase reached speeds of 115 MPH and ended when the suspects, identified as Hope Smith and Gage Plourde, got out of the stolen vehicle and ran into the woods off Deer Branch Road, just south of the Fort Lawn area near HWY 21.

Deputies from Chester and York counties established a perimeter on Deer Branch Road near High Tower Road Monday evening.

Smith was found and taken into custody without further incident. Plourde remained on the run.

WANTED: Gage Plourde (Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said deputies are not conducting an active manhunt, but are pursuing leads as they receive them.

Residents in the area are asked to secure their vehicles, remain vigilant and report any sightings of Plourde to 911.

Smith and Plourde are both from Ridgeway, Virginia. The pair face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges against Plourde are possible.