CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are searching for the driver of an SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in northeast Charlotte Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a woman was driving on the 300 block of Eastway Drive around 12:35 a.m. on May 15 when she noticed a person lying in the roadway.

Authorities said that it appeared the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that was no longer on scene, so the woman called 911.

Charlotte Fire and Medic pronounced the person dead on the scene from their injuries sustained in the crash.

Detectives said their initial investigation revealed that an unknown color BMW SUV had struck the pedestrian in the roadway and left the scene without rendering aid or calling 911.

Police said it is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors for the driver of the BMW.

Impairment is suspected for the pedestrian, authorities say.

CMPD said officers are looking for a BMW that may be missing a front passenger side grille.

Investigators supplied a stock of the vehicle below:

Stock Photo of BMW SUV (CMPD)

Anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description or has any information about the incident is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.