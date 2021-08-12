Driver in custody after leading CMPD officers on chase into South Carolina

Crime and Public Safety

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver is in custody after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a chase into South Carolina Thursday night, authorities said.

According to CMPD, at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, officers were alerted to a license plate reader hit near Beatties Ford Road for a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a previous crime.  

When CMPD officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the car refused to stop and a chase began. The vehicle continued into South Carolina, where the suspect was eventually apprehended with the assistance of South Carolina authorities, CMPD said.

Officers are still actively investigating what charges may be appropriate from this incident. 

