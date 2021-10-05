Driver fires several shots at another vehicle on I-485 Outer Loop in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Matthews Police said they are searching for a person accused of shooting into another vehicle on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop in Matthews Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 7 a.m. on I-485 near the Stalling Road Bridge.

A man told police that a driver in an unknown grey sedan fired several gunshots into his vehicle from the travel lane beside him.

Authorities said the man suffered a minor injury from shattered debris.

Anyone who was in the area during the time of the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Lori Valdes at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6717 as soon as possible.