Driver facing multiple charges after impaired crash killed 2 in University City

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A man is facing multiple charges including driving while impaired in a crash that killed two people on North Tryon Street in University City on Tuesday.

According to CMPD, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. near the Terraces at University Place Shopping Center. Investigators say 26-year-old Thomas Nix was speeding in a 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTi and found to be impaired after a head-on crash involving a 2011 Audi Q5 SUV.

Preliminary investigation shows that the Audi SUV driven by 32-year-old Luke Drawdy was attempting to turn left on North Tryon Street from the shopping center when Nix’s car traveling south in the left lane struck the Audi on the driver side.

Drawdy and his 35-year-old passenger, Restin Drawdy, were both pronounced dead at the scene and were both wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred. Nix was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center by Medic with minor injuries. Nix’s car sustained heavy front-end damage and was found in a tree line. The Audi was found with heavy damage stopped in the northbound lanes.

Nix has been charged with driving while impaired, and additional warrants have been obtained for two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call CMPD at (704) 432-2169 ext. 4 or leave an anonymous tip with CMPD CrimeStoppers at (704) 334-1600 or by clicking here.