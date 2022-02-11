Driver arrested in north Charlotte hit-and-run that killed 65-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Thursday night in north Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the deadly incident happened at 9:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the 6400 block of Old Statesville Road.

As officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman lying in the road. Officers learned a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck had struck her and left the scene.

The woman, identified as Valerie Williams, 65, died from her injuries at the scene, police said.

With help from the public, the pickup truck was found a short distance away. The driver, identified as Earl Crisco, 43, was screened for impairment and was found to be sober. Speed does not appear to be a factor in this deadly incident, police said.

CMPD arrested Crisco and charged him with felony hit-and-run. He was then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unknown if impairment is a factor for Williams at this time. Toxicology results are pending, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.