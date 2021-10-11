Dollar General manager foils robbery by grabbing machete from thief, NC police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The manager of a Dollar General store fought back and grabbed a machete from a thief who wanted the store’s safe open during a robbery Saturday in Rocky Mount, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:50 p.m. at the Dollar General at 2288 W. Raleigh Blvd., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The incident began when a man dressed in black and carrying a machete entered the store and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

“The suspect was unsuccessful in gaining access to the cash register, so he demanded management to open the safe,” the news release said.

However, the manager “grabbed the machete” and swiped it from the thief, police said.

The would-be robber then fled in a gray Pontiac Grand Prix or Dodge Stratus, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

