HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Hickory Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said is falsely claiming to be a NYPD detective.

The man was seen at numerous businesses in Hickory in recent weeks impersonating a detective with what appears to be a badge and weapon on his hip, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hickory Police at 828-328-5551 and reference the case number and officer.

“Thank you in advance for your assistance,” Hickory Police said.