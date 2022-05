CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives investigating a death in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing in the 500 block of Brookhill Road.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: @CMPD saying body found wrapped in a blanket on Brookhill Rd. is not a suicide, working to determine if it’s a homicide or a natural death @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/NVggUhSnyE — Robin Kanady (@RobinKanady) May 13, 2022

No additional information was immediately released.

In CMPD’s original release, officials labeled the incident as a homicide. Authorities issued a correction minutes later.

Queen City News is working to gather more details.