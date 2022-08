SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning at a strip mall in Salisbury, according to police.

Salisbury Police said the incident happened in the area of 2143 Statesville Boulevard.

Authorities did not release any more details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lt. Crews with the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.