Man found dead in Steele Creek neighborhood killed in Gastonia; suspect in custody, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who was found dead in a Steele Creek neighborhood Thursday afternoon was killed in Gastonia, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A suspect has been charged.

Authorities said officers responded to the 9900 block of Barrands Lane around 12:18 p.m. where they found the body of a man with signs of “traumatic injury.” He has been identified as Curtis Hopper.

Detectives gathered evidence and said they were able to identify 23-year-old Tahj Matthias Ji’Reh Wall as the suspect. He was arrested after an interview with investigators.

Detectives said Hopper’s murder actually occurred in the 400 block of S. Weldon Street in Gastonia. The circumstance surrounding his death have not been released.

Wall was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and concealing a weapon.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more information.