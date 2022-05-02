FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A sheriff’s deputy was injured and taken to a hospital after a struggle while making an arrest in Fayetteville Sunday, officials said.
The incident happened at the Coliseum Inn at 2507 Gillespie St., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Cumberland County Deputy P. Hernandez was trying to arrest 32-year-old Jeffery Kyle Pomeroy on a probation violation, the release said.
“When Deputy Hernandez tried to detain Pomeroy, a struggle ensued,” officials said in the news release. “Pomeroy broke free, causing injury to Deputy Hernandez’s legs.”
Hernandez was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
Fayetteville police captured Pomeroy while he was trying to flee the area, the news release said.
Pomeroy, of Fayetteville, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting physical injury, resist delay and obstruct and a parole violation.
He is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.