Deputy shot, injured in Caldwell County; suspect in custody after standoff

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Caldwell County deputy was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call early Thursday morning, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a child from a home on the 2900 block of Grace View Place in Granite Falls went to their neighbor’s house just after 1 a.m. Thursday and said their mother was being assaulted by their father.

Deputies forced their way into the home after no one came to the front door when they arrived at the house.

Once deputies were inside, authorities said 29-year-old Christopher Owen Payne opened fire on them which led to officers returning fire.

During the exchange, officials said one deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was evacuated from the scene and taken to the hospital.

Deputies set a perimeter around the home and learned that an 18-month-old child was inside.

Authorities said they were able to make contact with Payne who surrendered without incident around 7:30 a.m. The child was uninjured.

Payne was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony child abuse and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $10 million.

The deputy who was shot was later treated and released from the hospital.