SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by deputies in South Carolina’s Spartanburg County, authorities said Saturday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called deputies and said she saw a woman being assaulted late Friday in Spartanburg. When deputies arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m., they saw a man armed with a machete and hammer and a woman with visible injuries.

Deputies ordered the man repeatedly to drop the weapons, but he refused and then one of the deputies shot him, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Both the injured woman and the man were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The woman’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The man, however, succumbed to his injuries and died, authorities said.

The Spartanburg Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Jimmy Ray Whiteside, 63. Whiteside apparently lived at the home where the shooting occurred, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement.

An autopsy was scheduled Saturday to determine a cause of death, he said.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The State Law Enforcement Division has been notified and will investigate, the sheriff’s office said.