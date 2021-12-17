Deputy injured, Taylorsville man arrested after stealing patrol vehicle, leading law enforcement on chase in Alexander County: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a man is now facing a slew of charges after stealing a patrol vehicle and leading law enforcement in an early morning chase throughout Alexander County, the sheriff’s office said.

The ordeal began around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, when deputies in the Town of Taylorsville spotted a blue Ford Explorer driving over the speed limit in the area.

The vehicle proceeded to run a stop sign and continued west on NC HWY 90. Deputies began chasing the vehicle on NC HWY 64 W. The suspect, later identified as Tony Timothy Martin, 35, of Taylorsville, continued south on NC HWY 127. “Stop sticks” were placed in the area and were successful, deputies said.

The vehicle traveled west on Antioch Church Road where it eventually stopped. Authorities said Martin got out of the car and came towards a deputy at the scene in a very aggressive manner. The deputy at the scene reportedly got out of his patrol vehicle and began telling Martin to stop and get on the ground.

Martin reportedly did not listen to commands and was able to get inside the deputy’s patrol vehicle and drive away in it. The deputy at the scene fired shots at the stolen patrol vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

The suspect, Martin, was traveling east on Antioch Church Road when he rammed into another pursuing deputy vehicle. This crash disabled both the patrol car Martin stole and the pursuing deputy’s car.

Martin got out of the stolen patrol vehicle and refused to listen to any commands from law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said. Tasers were then used to try and get Martin under control but were unsuccessful. Martin proceeded to run through a nearby graveyard of Antioch Baptist Church, when the deputy who had gotten his patrol vehicle rammed by the suspect earlier, suddenly collapsed due to a head injury from the crash.

While responding law enforcement helped the fallen deputy, officers with the Taylorsville Police Department were able to take Martin into custody a short time later. The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Martin has been charged with the following:

Felony flee/eldue arrest with motor vehicle

Felony larceny of motor vehicle

Felony assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer

Felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

4 counts of resist/obstruct/delay

2 counts of felony injury to personal property

Numerous traffic offenses

This investigation remains active and ongoing.