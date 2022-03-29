CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County Civil Process Deputy has been charged with DUI following a single-vehicle crash while on duty.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on SC-105 (Wilkinsville Hwy) just after 10 a.m. Monday.

Following an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Jackie Ray Garrett, of Gaffney, was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center Tuesday. He was fired following his arrest.

Garrett had worked as a civil process deputy since 2017.

“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach,” Sheriff Steve Mueller wrote in a statement.

“Under no circumstances should anyone ever drive a motor vehicle while under the influence. The former officer exercised poor judgement and decision-making when he chose to drive. His arrest in no way should take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession. The great men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with Honor, Professionalism, Excellence, Dedication and above all with Integrity.”