Deputies uncover several grams of cocaine, ‘molly’ and marijuana in Iredell County drug bust

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 46-year-old Statesville man was arrested Friday for multiple drug crimes after investigators found several grams of cocaine, “Molly” and marijuana, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that narcotics detectives received a tip that a man, identified as Kenneth Lorenzo Wright, was selling crack cocaine in the Rita Avenue area of Statesville.

Undercover detectives quickly confirmed the sale by purchasing the drug from Wright.

When deputies executed a search warrants, they said they found 8.5 grams of powder cocaine, 10.4 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of “molly” MDMA, 21.3 grams of marijuana and other items used for selling drugs.

Wright was arrested on scene and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine), felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of MDMA and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or other place for the use or sale of controlled substances.