BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies opened fire and injured a man at a Burke County home Thursday night after the man reportedly pointed a gun at a deputy’s head, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the deputies responded to a home on Airport Rhodhiss Road around 11:23 p.m. after a neighbor reported that her neighbor was trespassing on her property and someone was shooting toward her direction.

As deputies walked up to the possible suspect’s home, they announced “Sheriff’s Office” as they approached the porch, authorities said.

As the deputies were about to step on the porch, a man came out of the front door and pointed at the first deputy’s head, the sheriff’s office said.

Shots were exchanged and the man announced he had been shot and fell to the floor, authorities said.

The deputies entered the home and started rending aid until first responders arrived on scene.

The man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

The deputies were not injured, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was called to investigate the shooting.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave until the completion of the SBI investigation.