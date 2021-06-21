Deputies seize meth, fentanyl, crack and weapons from Lancaster home

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 45-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Friday for multiple charges after deputies found several types of drugs and guns at his home, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said agents from the agency’s Drug Task Force heard complaints and found evidence that drugs were being sold at of a home at 3241 Taxahaw Road in Lancaster.

Agents from local and federal agencies went to the home on June 18 with a search warrant.

Agents found 45-year-old Jasper Lamount Sanders at the home, but others are suspected to live there, deputies said.

Sanders was detained while the home was searched. Investigators found 98 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, 11 grams of suspected crack cocaine and six grams of marijuana. Agents also found digital scales.

Six guns were seized from the home, including a Remington .45 caliber pistol, a Springfield 9mm pistol, a Ruger .22 caliber pistol, a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun, a Stevens 12 gauge shotgun and a Topper sawed-off 20 gauge shotgun with a pistol grip.

The Remington and Ruger pistols had been reported stolen, authorities said.

“We’ve been getting complaints about this location for a while,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The agents worked the information and developed probable cause there would be illegal drugs in the home and were right. We seized four different illegal substances and six guns, two of which had been stolen from citizens. This was another well-planned, safe, and successful operation in our ongoing effort to lock up people who sell drugs.”

Sanders was arrested and charged with trafficking 28-100 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking 14-28 grams of fentanyl, trafficking 10-28 grams of crack cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He is also charged with two counts of Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, and 18 counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.