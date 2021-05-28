Deputies seize meth, cash and gun from Burke County woman on probation

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Valdese woman on probation for a felony conviction was arrested after deputies seized meth, a large amount of money and a gun from her home, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the investigation into 42-year-old Johnnie Denise Hickman began Monday at her home in Valdese in Burke County where they saw controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
After getting a search warrant, investigators seized around one pound of methamphetamine and a “large quantity” of cash.
Hickman was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and other drug offenses. She was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
A court date was set for Friday.