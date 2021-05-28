Deputies seize meth, cash and gun from Burke County woman on probation

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Valdese woman on probation for a felony conviction was arrested after deputies seized meth, a large amount of money and a gun from her home, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation into 42-year-old Johnnie Denise Hickman began Monday at her home in Valdese in Burke County where they saw controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Johnnie Hickman (courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

After getting a search warrant, investigators seized around one pound of methamphetamine and a “large quantity” of cash.

Hickman was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and other drug offenses. She was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

A court date was set for Friday.