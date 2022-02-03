Deputies seize heroin, meth and other drugs from Statesville woman during traffic stop

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 27-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after deputies found heroin, meth and several other illegal drugs during a traffic stop near Statesville last week, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said deputies stopped a Jeep Liberty on Jan. 21 on Nabors Road east of Statesville.

During the traffic stop, a sheriff’s K9 indicated that there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Deputies said they searched the Jeep and found heroin, methamphetamine, doses of Diazepam and Alprazolam, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Brandy Black, was arrested on scene and charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule iv controlled substance (Diazepam), misdemeanor possession of a schedule iv controlled substance (Alprazolam), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Black was issued a $10,000 secured bond, officials said.