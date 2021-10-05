Deputies seize 25 grams of cocaine from Statesville man during traffic stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man is facing multiple charges after deputies seized 25 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop early Saturday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jose Flores Jr., 21, was arrested and two others were cited around 1 a.m. during a traffic stop on Turnersburg Highway at Jane Sowers Road.

A deputy approaching the vehicle reportedly smelled alcohol coming from the driver and from inside the vehicle.

Deputies said enough evidence was gathered to search the vehicle where they found the package of cocaine in the front right passenger area where Flores was seated. Marijuana and other drug items were also found inside, authorities said.

Flores was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Jhonathan Morales, 19, was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yoni Chavez was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.