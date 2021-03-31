Deputies seize 130 catalytic converters from man in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – York County detectives seized 130 catalytic converters from a South Carolina man charged with buying non-ferrous metals without a permit, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Charles Hoffecker was cited during an operation to combat the illegal purchase and sale of non-ferrous metals.

Deputies said they estimate the value of the converters to be $30,000 worth.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the case illustrates a lack of ability to hold people accountable for catalytic converter thefts.

“Legislation has been proposed to address this issue and our community should reach out to our legislators to support a change in the law so our justice system can deter these thefts and hold people responsible,” Tolson said.

Authorities said they do not know who originally stole the converters or who sold them to Hoffecker.

In South Carolina, it is illegal to buy non-ferrous metals for the purpose of recycling them from a seller unless the buyer has a valid permit.